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Home / State / Syed Fakhrudin Hamid’s deputation to J&K extended by one year

Syed Fakhrudin Hamid’s deputation to J&K extended by one year

Excelsior Correspondent JAMMU, June 28: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of the inter-cadre deputation tenure of IAS officer Syed Fakhurdin Hamid from the Assam-Meghalya cadre to the AGMUT cadre (UT of Jammu and Kashmir)...

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Daily Excelsior
04:14 AM Jun 29, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 28: The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension of the inter-cadre deputation tenure of IAS officer Syed Fakhurdin Hamid from the Assam-Meghalya cadre to the AGMUT cadre (UT of Jammu and Kashmir) for a further period of one year.

According to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), the extension will take effect beyond July 7, 2026, in relaxation of the existing policy.

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The 2017 batch Assam-Meghalaya cadre IAS officer, Syed Fakhrudin Hamid is currently posted as Deputy Commissioner Baramulla

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