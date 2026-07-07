KOLKATA: (Jul 7) Asserting that Bharatiya Jana Sangh (BJS) founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee's life and work will be included in West Bengal's school textbooks, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said that "those who drove out the Tata Motors Nano factory from Singur should not be in the syllabus".

The chief minister said he will convey his "appeal and wish" to the state's school education minister in this regard.

"The story of driving out the Tatas from Singur should be excluded from the syllabus," he said on the sidelines of a programme to celebrate Syama Prasad Mookerjee's 125th birth anniversary at the BJS founder's alma mater Mitra Institution in Kolkata's Bhabanipur on Monday.