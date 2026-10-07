Switzerland President meets Dr Jitendra, discussions focus on strengthening bilateral cooperation

Excelsior Correspondent

NEW DELHI, Oct 6: President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, currently on India visit, today met Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science & Technology and Earth Sciences and MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh and held a bilateral meeting with discussions focused on further strengthening the longstanding India-Switzerland partnership in science, technology, research and innovation. The meeting focused on taking the bilateral S&T partnership into a more structured and long-term phase, with greater institutional engagement and cooperation in emerging areas of mutual interest.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said India is increasingly adopting an interdisciplinary and mission-mode approach to Science and Technology, with national programmes bringing together expertise from different disciplines and ministries. He said Artificial Intelligence is being viewed as an enabling tool rather than a separate discipline, with the potential to contribute across diverse areas of science and technology.

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Referring to India's expanding S&T priorities, he spoke about the country's work in biotechnology, vaccine development, genome sequencing, quantum technology, space and deep ocean research, as well as the emerging opportunities in the blue economy and bio-economy.

Dr. Jitendra Singh welcomed the progress towards the Indo-Swiss Research Framework (ISRF) and the Indo-Swiss Joint Scientific Board, which provide a stronger basis for taking bilateral S&T cooperation towards a strategic and long-term framework. He also welcomed the Letter of Intent between the Swiss National Science Foundation (SNSF) and the Department of Science & Technology (DST) and the Implementation Agreement between the Zurich University of Applied Sciences (ZHAW) and DST, and said these initiatives would further strengthen institutional engagement and research collaboration between the two countries.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said the cordial relationship between India and Switzerland makes it easier for the two countries to collaborate at different levels and stressed the need for a regular working arrangement to ensure sustained engagement and effective follow-up on areas of mutual interest. He said the two sides could continue working together to deepen cooperation in research, innovation and emerging technologies.

President Guy Parmelin said Switzerland sees India as a rapidly emerging global research and development power and seeks to position itself as a preferred long-term partner in education, research and innovation. Recalling the bilateral Science and Technology Agreement signed in 2003, he said the partnership has grown steadily and that Switzerland is committed to developing a more structured and long-term framework for cooperation.

President Parmelin said Switzerland has earmarked a further CHF 45 million for the partnership, and expressed the expectation of a corresponding commitment from India to further strengthen and consolidate the joint Indo-Swiss research framework. He expressed confidence that the two countries can achieve much more by building on their longstanding scientific partnership and working closely together.

The two sides also discussed Artificial Intelligence and its wider applications, with President Parmelin stressing the importance of ensuring that AI benefits countries across the Global South. He also invited Indian participation in the forthcoming Geneva AI Summit, reflecting the shared interest in expanding cooperation in emerging technologies and areas of global significance.