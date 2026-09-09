Swimming, Archery events conclude; Volleyball competition underway

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 8: Around 225 students from various zones of Jammu district participated in Inter-School District Level Swimming and Archery competitions and Inter-Zonal District Level Volleyball competition held at different venues here today.

The swimming event concluded at GD Goenka, while Archery was held at Surya International School and Volleyball at Khel Gaon Nagrota. In Swimming, Riyan Gupta, Kavyansh Kashyap, Musa Paraiz, Rajwardhan Singh and Vihan secured first positions in their respective events. In Archery Indian Round, Kanwarpreet Singh won gold, followed by Arun Singh and Purav Manhas. Vishal Singh topped the Recurve event.

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In Volleyball, Bhalwal, Khour, Dansal and Jourian zones entered the semifinals after defeating Arnia, Bishnah, RS Pura and Akhnoor respectively.