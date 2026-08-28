NEW DELHI, Aug 27 : Swiggy on Thursday said its Food on Train service has currently expanded to 201 railway stations from 66 stations in 2024.

​The Food on Train network now includes Kolhapur, Wardha, Shahdol, Kakinada, Bharatpur, Chittoor, Thanjavur, Raigarh, Jamnagar, Indore and Tundla stations, among others, Swiggy said.

Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said, "Food on Train has seen multifold growth since its launch in March 2024 and has witnessed widespread adoption across various consumer cohorts, including Gen Z. We are also seeing a huge opportunity for our affordability offerings."

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The online food delivery firm also shared interesting trends around the evolving food habits of train travellers. In just over a year, passengers have switched from fast food and carbonated drinks to healthier, refreshing options, it stated.

Compared to last year, travellers are preferring traditional and refreshing drinks like lassi (up 60 per cent), buttermilk (up 40 per cent), and mojitos (up 90 per cent), while orders for standard fizzy drinks have dropped considerably. ​

Moreover, the Food on Train service is seeing a return to traditional and regional comfort foods, with full meals like Thalis comprising over 65 per cent of all train orders.

Additionally, orders for sweets have more than doubled, led by rasgullas.

Travellers are also ordering iconic local specialities right from their train berths. Pyaz Kachori is the single top-selling item at Jaipur Junction, while Poha ranks as a top 10 breakfast staple in Bhopal. Local Biryani variants dominate station orders in the South and Central stations and also lead sales in Lucknow alongside famous Tunday Galouti Kebabs, the company said.

Interestingly, Haldiram's thalis lead in Nagpur and local seafood thalis are among top orders at Madgaon in Goa, according to Swiggy. (PTI)