Swiggy receives FSSAI order over 'Toing' licence observations, says issue resolved

NEW DELHI, Jul 10 : Swiggy on Friday said it received a prohibition order from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) in connection with its food ordering and delivery platform, Toing, over observations related to the updation of licence particulars.

The company said the matter did not involve any food safety concerns and has since been resolved after it obtained a modified FSSAI licence on July 9.

In a regulatory filing, Swiggy said the order, dated July 6, 2026, was issued by the FSSAI's Designated Officer, Karnataka, seeking an explanation regarding the Toing platform and the company's FSSAI licence particulars.

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"This is to inform that Swiggy Limited had received a Prohibition Order dated July 6, 2026, from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India in relation to the Company's food ordering and delivery platform/application Toing," Swiggy said in the regulatory filing.

The matter related to certain observations by FSSAI regarding the updation of licence particulars and involved no food safety concerns, the company stated.

Swiggy further informed that it "has addressed the observations forming the basis of the order and has since received the modified FSSAI licence on July 9, 2026.

The company further said the matter is not expected to have any material financial impact on its operations or financial position.

It also stated that no monetary penalty has been imposed under the order as of the date of the filing. (PTI)