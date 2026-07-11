Swift Police Action Helps Amarnath Pilgrims Recover Cash, Documents Left Behind In Cab

BANIHAL/JAMMU, July 11: Jammu and Kashmir Police has recovered a handbag containing Rs 1.32 lakh and some important documents belonging to three Amarnath pilgrims in Ramban district, officials said on Saturday.

The pilgrims from Maharashtra had forgotten the bag under a seat in a taxi before arriving at the yatri camp at Banihal. They were scheduled to proceed to the cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir on Sunday.

Upon receiving information, a team led by Banihal SHO Ashiq Hussain Lone, in coordination with Sopore police, traced the taxi and its driver, the officials said.

The recovered cash and documents were handed over to the pilgrims after due verification, they said.

The pilgrims thanked the police for the prompt action, sources said. (AGENCIES)