Swayamsevaks leading India to ultimate glory with 'nation first' motto: Nitin Nabin

NEW DELHI, Oct 20: BJP president Nitin Nabin on Tuesday congratulated all volunteers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its foundation day, saying they are steadfastly working with "complete dedication and commitment" to organise society and lead India to its ultimate glory, holding the "Nation First" motto supreme.

The service activities undertaken by the swayamsevaks (volunteers) across the country are strengthening the values of "service, cooperation and social responsibility" in society, Nabin said in a post on X.

"This glorious tradition of service, discipline, and patriotism will continue to infuse new energy into the resolve for nation-building by empowering the sentiments of national service and selfless dedication in future generations," the BJP chief added.

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Kesav Baliram Hedgewar, a doctor by education, founded the RSS on September 27, 1925, on Vijayadashmi in Nagpur.

Extending "heartfelt best wishes" to all swayamsevaks on the RSS foundation day, Nabin said on X, "With the motto 'Nation First' held supreme, the Sangh's swayamsevaks are steadfastly working with complete dedication and commitment to organise society and lead India to its ultimate glory."

The service activities undertaken by the swayamsevaks across the country are strengthening the values of service, cooperation, and social responsibility in society, the BJP president said.

"This glorious tradition of service, discipline, and patriotism will continue to infuse new energy into the resolve for nation-building by empowering the sentiments of national service and selfless dedication in future generations," Nabin added. (PTI)