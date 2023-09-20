Swastik Atul unveils Atul Auto Ltd dealership at Gandhi Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 20: Swastik Atul today announced the grand opening of its exclusive Atul Auto Ltd dealership at Gandhi Nagar, Jammu.

The newly inaugurated dealership is poised to serve a wide range of diesel cargo requirements, showcasing an extensive array of offerings from ATUL Auto Ltd. This reflects Swastik Atul’s unwavering commitment to bringing quality products and services closer to the people of Jammu Province.

The Swastik Group, led by Bir Singh Jamwal and managed by Ajay Sachdeva, Chetan Gupta, and Akhilesh Jamwal, is already known for representing Avon Cycles Ltd and its range of electric 2 & 3 wheelers (L3).

Bir Singh Jamwal expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “we are thrilled to introduce our exclusive Atul Auto Ltd dealership. This initiative underscores our dedication to providing exceptional sales and service for Atul diesel cargos, all conveniently available under one roof.”

He continued, “we are also in the process of adding electric cargo (L5) and electric passenger (L5) vehicles to our dealership range from Atul Greentech Pvt Ltd Ahmedabad under the flagship group of Atul Auto Ltd.”

The dealership not only offers a wide selection of diesel cargo options but also provides convenient financing and in-house insurance facilities, ensuring a seamless experience for customers.

The opening event garnered an enthusiastic response from the community, with many visitors praising the product range and service facilities available at the dealership.

Swastik Atul is also extending an invitation to potential sub-dealers for Udhampur, Kathua, R S Pura, Samba, Akhnoor, Poonch, Rajouri, Doda Kishwar, Ramban, Katra, and Reasi.

Swastik Atul warmly invites the residents of Jammu Province and the surrounding areas to visit the dealership and explore the impressive range of diesel cargos and associated services offered.