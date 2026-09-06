Swami Vivekananda Hospital organizes eye donation awareness rally

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 5: Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission Charitable Hospital (SVMMCH), Amphalla, in collaboration with SOTTO J&K, Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu and Global Association of Indian Medical Students (GAIMS), organized an eye donation awareness rally to disseminate awareness about eye donation and encourage people to pledge their eyes for restoring vision to those affected by corneal blindness.

The rally commenced from the premises of Indian Red Cross Society, Jammu, under the guidance of Shubhankar Pratyush Pathak, General Secretary, Indian Red Cross Society, J&K and Joint Director SOTTO J&K. It was flagged off by Dr. Manpreet Kour, Medical Officer, Indian Red Cross Society, J&K, Amar Chand Gupta, president SVMMCH, B.B Gupta, senior vice president SVMMCH, B.S Jamwal, general secretary, SVMMCH, Dr. Jatinder Gupta, secretary, SVMMCH, Mohan Singh Chouhan, treasurer SVMMCH and Sachin Gupta, treasurer SVMMCH.

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The rally passed through the designated route and culminated at SVMMCH, Amphalla.

Doctors, medical and dental students, hospital staff, volunteers and members of the public participated in the rally and spread the message of the ‘Gift of Sight’.

Dr. Manpreet Kour, Medical Officer, Indian Red Cross Society, J&K, emphasized that eye donation is a noble act of service to humanity and urged people to pledge their eyes.

Dr. Suruchi Gupta, Senior Eye Consultant, SVMMCH, highlighted the importance of eye donation in combating corneal blindness.

Dr. Pallavi Sharma, Eye Consultant, SVMMCH, along with the entire Ophthalmology team, remained present during the programme.

Dr. Arvind Kohli, Medical Director, SVMMCH, reaffirmed the hospital’s commitment to the cause and appealed to the public to support the eye donation campaign.

Reiterating the hospital’s guiding philosophy of ‘Nar Sewa Narayan Sewa’, Amar Chand Gupta, president, SVMMCH and B.S Jamwal, general secretary, SVMMCH, appealed to the public to come forward in large numbers and pledge eyes for this noble cause.

Dr. Rabinder Rattanpal, Medical Superintendent; Dr. Yash Pal Karsyal, Assistant Medical Superintendent and Pawan Sharma, Liaison Officer, SVMMCH, played an important role in ensuring the smooth conduct of the rally.

Representatives of GAIMS J&K from Government Medical College Jammu and ASCOMS also participated in the rally and delivered informative presentations on eye donation and eye health awareness.