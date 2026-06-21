Swami Ram Swarup stresses ‘Brahmacharya’ as foundation of ‘Dharma’

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 20: On the 70th day of the ongoing 78-day Yajna of all four Vedas at Ved Mandir, Yol (Himachal Pradesh), Yogacharya Swami Ram Swarup highlighted the significance of ‘Brahmacharya’ and its central role in understanding and practicing ‘Dharma’ according to Vedic teachings.

Addressing devotees, Swamiji explained that Dharma, in the Vedic sense, refers to the righteous actions prescribed in the Vedas that are learned through listening, understanding, and implementing Vedic knowledge in daily life. He said that true Dharma is not merely a concept but the actual performance of noble deeds enjoined by the Vedas.

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Emphasizing the importance of self-restraint, Swamiji stated that without Brahmacharya—control of the senses achieved through Vedic spiritual discipline—it is impossible to properly comprehend the teachings of the Vedas or live in accordance with them. Therefore, he said, the practice of Dharma becomes possible only through the adoption of Brahmacharya.

He urged people to study and reflect upon Vedic knowledge to distinguish between righteous and unrighteous actions and consciously choose the path of virtue.

Quoting Manusmriti 2/6, Swamiji said the foundations of Dharma are the Vedas, scriptures and Smritis composed by Vedic scholars, the righteous conduct of noble persons, and inner spiritual satisfaction attained through Vedic practices. Referring to Bhagavad Gita 3/15, he noted that righteous actions originate from the Vedas, which themselves emanate from the eternal and imperishable God.

Citing Rigveda Mantra 10/56/3, Swamiji stressed the importance of listening to Vedic knowledge and keeping the company of learned scholars. He concluded that humanity must return to the Vedas to correctly understand its duties and follow the true path of worship and God-realization.