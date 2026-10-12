Swami Ram Shaiv Trika Ashram holds function

Revival of Trika traditions

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: In a major effort to preserve and promote the rich spiritual and ethnic heritage of the Kashmiri Pandit community, the Swami Ram Shaiv (Trika) Ashram held a religious function in the Ashram premises.

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The sacred ceremony took place at the Shaiv Darshan pivotal centre located in Naseeb Nagar, Janipur, here, bringing together scholars, residents, and hundreds of devoted followers of Kashmir Shaivism.

The event marked a solemn occasion focused on reviving ancient Trika traditions through the grand recitations of sacred non-dualistic texts, including the Tantre Shastra and Agma Shastr.

Preparations for this major annual observance began a fortnight in advance, leading to a large turnout of devotees who gathered at the Shaiv Darshan and Customs and Rituals Learning Centre between 10:30 am and 2:00 pm in strict adherence to Sanatan Dharma tenets.

To uphold the sanctity of the day, devotees and Ashram residents observed a strict fast while participating in the Samohik (collective) recitation of holy scriptures including Bahurupgarb, Bhairav Stotre, Samb Panchshika, and Panchastavi.

On the occasion the annual Pitre Paksh Kanyargatki Shraad of Maha Maheshwaracharya Swami Ram Ji Maharaj was also performed.

The ceremony culminated in the chanting of the full Ashram Aarti—a century-old tradition meticulously preserved and performed across all ashrams of Swami Ram Ji Maharaj for the last 100 years.

Following the prayers, holy Prashad was distributed among the gathering.

The sacred rituals were officiated by learned Shaivite scholar Sanjay Raina, with K.K. Dhar fulfilling the duties of the Yajman.

Addressing the gathering, J.K. Khar, general secretary of the Swami Ram Shaiv Trik Ashram, formally announced the schedule for the upcoming 9-day special Navratra Pooja.