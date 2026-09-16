Swami Hari Chaitanya Puri Ji arrives in Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 15: Shri Harikripa Peethadhishwar and Yugdrishta Swami Hari Chaitanya Puri Ji Maharaj arrived here today for an 11 day visit and got a warm welcome from the people of all walks of life.

A large number of devotees and members of the public gathered in Bahu Fort area to welcome Swami Ji on his arrival in the city of temples.

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A grand reception was also organized in Narwal area where a car and motorcycle rally led the procession accompanying the seer.

A contingent of CRPF and J&K Police escorted the procession along the route up to Bahu Fort.

Members of Shri Hari Kripa Sewa Samiti, J&K including its president, Rajeev Charak, M.M Puri, Satpal Mankotia, Baldev Raj, Ranvir Langar, Gopal Das, Arun and other senior office-bearers welcomed Swami Ji.

After reaching Jammu, Swami Ji visited Bawe Wali Mata Temple where he offered prayers for peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of J&K.

As part of his 11-day visit, Swami Ji will visit Dalhori in the border district of Rajouri on September 17 and 18 for spiritual discourses.

A congregation will be organized in Akhnoor on September 19 while a programme will be held at Chamklal in Khour area on September 20.

A handout stated that on September 24 and 25, patriotic and spiritual programmes will be organized at Jammu Club.