Swami Gangadhar, Khoda recall painful experience associated with KPs exodus

SSK celebrates Foundation Day

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 19: Sanjeevni Sharda Kendra (SSK), Anand Nagar, Bohri, , celebrated its Foundation Day today with spiritual fervour and cultural enthusiasm, marking nearly three decades of dedicated service to the Kashmiri Hindu community on the occasion of Sharda Ashtami which is also known as Ganga Ashtami.

Advertisement

The programme began with a presentation highlighting the work, achievements and contribution of SSK towards strengthening the social fabric of the community over the years.

A Mahayagya was also organised as part of the celebrations, in which devotees participated with devotion and prayed for peace, prosperity and the well-being of society.

Swami Gangadhar Ji Maharaj was the chief guest on the occasion while Kuldeep Khoda former Chief Vigilance Commissioner J&K was the guest of honour.

Addressing the gathering, Kuldeep Khoda spoke about the resilience and perseverance of the Kashmiri Hindu community. Recalling the painful experiences associated with the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, he highlighted the suffering endured by the community and stressed the importance of ensuring their safe and dignified rehabilitation and return to Kashmir.

Khoda appreciated the contribution of SSK over the last 30 years, particularly its initiatives through health centres, Sanskar Kendras, Computer Education Centers and libraries established at different places in Jammu and Kashmir. He suggested that the Kendra should explore creating a global directory of Kashmiri Hindus to strengthen communication and connectivity among members of the community living across the world.

Swami Gangadhar Ji Maharaj, in his address, spoke about the rich and ancient cultural heritage of Kashmiri Pandits, their resilience and educational excellence. He also spoke about the pain of the exodus and emphasised the importance of preserving the community's spiritual and cultural legacy.

The Annual Report of SSK was presented by Payri Lal Bhat, Chairman SSK outlining the organisation's activities and achievements.

The speakers emphasised the need for collective efforts to preserve cultural traditions, strengthen community bonds and encourage younger generations to remain connected with their heritage.

Avtar Krishan Trakroo, delivered the vote of thanks and expressed gratitude to the distinguished guests, members, devotees and well-wishers for their participation.

The programme concluded with the distribution of Prasad among the devotees and participants.

The programme was compiled by Prof Sundeep Pandita and Agni Koul.