SVMM Charitable Trust organizes free multi-specialty medical camp in Arnia

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: Swami Vivekananda Medical Mission (SVMM) Charitable Hospital, Amphalla, in collaboration with the Dev Sthan Dati Maa Chanagiya Management Committee, today organized a free multi-specialty medical camp at Dev Sthan Dati Maa Chanagiya in Arnia tehsil.

A total of 205 patients received free consultations from specialist doctors, blood pressure and blood sugar tests, laboratory investigations, medicines and cataract screening.

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Patients found eligible for cataract surgery were registered for free Phaco cataract operations at the hospital.

The camp was inaugurated by MLA Bishnah, Dr Rajeev Kumar Bhagat, who appreciated the hospital's efforts to provide affordable healthcare to people living in rural and border areas.

Specialist services were provided by Dr Arvind Kohli, Medical Director SVMM & CVTS Surgeon; Dr Suruchi Gupta, senior eye surgeon; Dr Akhil Mahajan, orthopaedic surgeon; Dr Uttam Chand Sharma, physician; Dr Rishabh Sharma, dermatologist; Dr Akriti Gupta, dental surgeon; and Dr Meena Gupta.

Dr Arvind Kohli reaffirmed the hospital's commitment to providing quality and affordable healthcare through regular charitable medical camps.

On the occasion, Amar Chand Gupta also reiterated the hospital's commitment to its guiding philosophy of "Nar Seva is Narayan Seva", while BB Gupta emphasized that such outreach programmes ensure that quality healthcare reaches the rural population.

BS Jamwal expressed gratitude to Dr Rajeev Kumar Bhagat, the Dev Sthan Dati Maa Chanagiya Management Committee, locals, volunteers, and the medical team for making the camp successful.