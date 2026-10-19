SVLARC honours actors, directors and authors

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Continuing its endeavour to promote Dogri Language, Shree Vishwakarma Library & Research Centre (SVLARC) honoured the actors and director of recently produced Dogri Film, 'Shah Shahni' in a function held here today.

Balwant Kataria , was also honoured for his Dogri Poetry Book, 'Sane Reenden Bail'.

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The awards were presented by Ramesh Kumar Dhiman, who was the chief guest during the function.

Actors who were honoured include J R Sagar (Old Shah), Meera Tapasvi (Old Shahni), Mukesh Bakshi (Young Shah), Preeti Verma (Young Shahni), Aman Verma (Nauker) and Rajneesh Gupta (Director) of the Film.

Speaking on the occasion Balwant Kataria (vice chairman) said, "Dogri is progressing day by Day and those who sponsored and produced this Film deserve appreciation. Dogra Art and Culture needs due attention and we should take serious steps to preserve our mother tongue."

Convener of the Library, Ramesh Angotra congratulated the Actors team for excellent performance in the Dogri Film, 'Shah Shahni' which is a historic step to showcase local talent.

Ramesh Kumar Dhiman, in his remarks congratulated the actors and Director for their hardwork and successful project of this Dogri Film.

He congratulated Balwant Kataria for release of his Dogri Poetry Book just a few weeks ago and also appreciated the initiative of Vishwakarma Library to arrange such events.

Among others who graced the event include Raj Kumar Chalotra (Prez Vishwakarma Sabha), Sandeep Ratan Verma (Director), Rakesh Chalotra (Actor), Master Samar Kataria, Vishal Krotra, Advocate Amarjeet Chargotra, Om Kataria, Joginder Angotra, Master Pritam Verma, Master Parveen Saroch, Master kuldeep Verma and Mahinder Lal, Mahesh Pangotra, Parveen Lata, Ratan Lal and Pappu Virdhi.