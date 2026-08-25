Suzlon bags 250 MW wind energy order from Torrent Green Energy

NEW DELHI, Aug 25: Wind turbine maker Suzlon on Tuesday said it has secured a new wind energy order of 250 MW from Torrent Green Energy.

This sixth order from Torrent takes the cumulative partnership between the two companies to over 1.3 GW across three key states - Gujarat, Karnataka, and Madhya Pradesh, a company statement said.

"For us, the true measure of success is not a single order, but partnerships that endure and grow over time. Torrent Green Energy has been one of our most valued partners for over a decade, and we are honoured that this relationship has grown into one of Suzlon's largest customer partnerships," Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said.

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Suzlon will supply 76 flagship S144 wind turbines (3.3 MW each) along with grid integration and long-term O&M (AMS) services, it informed.

The company said it has secured over 1.1 GW of new orders in FY27 till now.

"Customer confidence continues to be our biggest strength, which is reflected in 1.1 GW of new orders we've secured in FY27," Ajay Kapur, Chief Executive Officer, Suzlon Group, said. (PTI)