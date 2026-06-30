Suzlon bags 105 MW wind energy  project from Sunsure Energy

NEW DELHI, June 30: Suzlon on Tuesday said it has secured a 105 MW wind energy order from Sunsure Energy.

The order marks the commercial debut for S175 turbines, India's tallest and the most powerful wind turbine, a company statement said.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the order.

In just two weeks after launching the S175 (5.0 MW), Suzlon has secured its first 105 MW order for the next-generation turbine from Sunsure Energy, the statement said, adding that this is also Sunsure's third order with Suzlon in less than 14 months, taking the cumulative partnership to 400.8 MW.

The current project scope includes the supply, erection, commissioning, and maintenance of 21 next-generation S175 wind turbine generators (WTGs) to be installed in Bijapur, Karnataka.

Girish Tanti, Vice Chairman, Suzlon Group, said in the statement that Sunsure began their wind energy journey with the company and has now grown into one of India's largest and fast-growing C&I focused renewable energy providers.

Powered by a 175-meter rotor, and a 160-meter hybrid lattice tower, the S175 is engineered to access stronger and more stable wind regimes, enabling higher energy yields and superior project economics.

It unlocks new wind frontiers by converting previously unviable sites into commercially attractive opportunities, significantly expanding the addressable market for wind energy. (PTI)