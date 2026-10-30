Suvendu expresses grief over Chorbagan stampede, urges people to remain vigilant

KOLKATA, Oct 29: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the Chorbagan puja stampede that claimed 19 lives and urged people to remain vigilant to prevent a recurrence of such incidents.

Addressing a Bijaya Sammelani at Bhabanipur in south Kolkata, Adhikari said the state's traditions and heritage must be preserved while ensuring that no citizen loses their life prematurely.

He also called for harmony irrespective of electoral outcomes, urging people to stand by one another in times of need.

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"Elections will come and go. In the great system of democracy, one will win and others will lose. But throughout the year, we must maintain harmony among ourselves and stand by each other in times of need," he said.

Describing Bhabanipur as a symbol of India's diversity, Adhikari said, "It is like a mini India because of its diversity. For me, it is like a temple."

The chief minister said 80 police stations in Kolkata and 452 police stations across West Bengal had organised Bijaya Sammelanis to strengthen ties between the police and the public.

He said Durga Puja and Bijaya were not limited to exchanging greetings and sweets but represented a long-standing tradition that must be preserved.

Referring to a Durga Puja event at Eden Gardens, Adhikari highlighted performances showcasing the state's cultural diversity, including Cooch Behar's Bhawaiya, dances from the hills, Jhargram's Jhumur, Purulia's Chhau, Bonbibi pala from South 24 Parganas and traditional dhak performances.

Recalling the state's contribution to the country in industry, economy and education after Independence, he said the state had gradually fallen behind and would be rebuilt.

"Dr Bidhan Chandra Roy had started the work and dreamt of a new Bengal. We will carry that forward together," he said. (PTI)