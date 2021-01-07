SUV crushes two girls to death in Kishtwar

KISHTWAR: Two girls were crushed to death on Thursday after a SUV ran over them as they were returning home from tution classes near Chatroo road in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official said that a Scorpio vehicle bearing registration number DL 3CAY 5020 crushed two girls to death near Sangambati on Kishtwar-Chatroo road.

He said that three others including the driver of the vehicle were also injured and were shifted to district hospital Kishtwar for treatment.

The official said that the driver of the vehicle lost control due to a snow slide.

He identified the deceased as Aina Banoo (10) daughter of Abdul Hameed and Nasreena Banoo (20) daughter of Gh Mohd- both residents of Mulchiter village in Kishtwār district.

The injured were identified as Beguma Begum wife of Tousif Ahmed, Safina Begum wife of Abdul Hamed and Tousif Ahmed (Driver) son of Abdul Aziz—all residents of Kuchal village of Kishtwar district.