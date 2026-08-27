Suthar will be better equipped to face tough situations: Bahutule

COLOMBO, Aug 26:

The high-flying Manav Suthar on Wednesday experienced his first tough day in Test cricket, conceding over five runs an over as the Sri Lankan batters went after the Indian left-arm spinner on the fourth day of the second Test here.

Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Kamindu Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva combined to eke out four sixes off Suthar whose first spell read 12-0-65-0.

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India's spin bowling coach Sairaj Bahutule said it will be a good learning experience for the young cricketer.

"It is an experience for him. This is just his third Test match. He is going to face different situations, as he is going to play along and he is well prepared for that, to be very honest. He knew that they were going to charge at him. He created those opportunities, but it didn't go in his favour in that period," Bahutule said in the post-day press meet.

However, the 25-year-old came back well from the initial hammering, taking two wickets while conceding just 15 runs from a six-over second spell.

The wickets of Sooriyabandara and De Silva turned the match decisively in favour of India in the last session of the day.

Bahutule was impressed by Suthar's determination to turn things around.

"He is definitely a learning cricketer. What I like about him is his resilience. It is fabulous. Regardless of the situation, whenever you throw the ball to him, he will give that 100 percent. He is very composed. He understands what is expected of him.

"The Lankan batters also did well against him today. In fact, they did play some good shots. But I am sure, again, the learnings from this game, he will take them forward. He will be better equipped when the same situation arises," he said. (PTI)