Sustaining growth, ensuring price stability key  focus for policymakers in H2: Fin Min Report

NEW DELHI, Oct 29: Sustaining economic growth while maintaining price stability will be a key priority for policymakers in the second half of the current fiscal, amid elevated crude oil prices, rising food inflation and uncertainty over the Kharif crop outlook, a finance ministry report said on Thursday.

According to the monthly economic review for October, robust domestic demand, sustained investment activity, a resilient financial sector and proactive supply-side management have supported India's economic resilience so far.

However, the report cautioned that considerable uncertainties persist, posing challenges to sustaining economic activity while keeping inflationary pressures in check.

Policymakers will need to balance growth imperatives with price stability in the coming months, particularly amid volatile global crude oil prices and domestic food inflation concerns, it added.

India's external sector remains stable despite global uncertainties, with robust merchandise exports, a steady services surplus and strong capital inflows helping finance the widening current account deficit, the report also said.

The country's foreign exchange reserves remain adequate by standard reserve adequacy metrics, providing import cover of 10.3 months, even as pressure on the rupee persists, it said.

India's external position also remained supported by comfortable foreign exchange reserves, which stood at USD 721 billion as of October 16, 2026.

Proactive supply-side measures and direct liquidity interventions by policymakers would help mitigate the risks of imported inflation and maintain exchange rate stability, the report said.

A comfortable foreign exchange reserve buffer and improved growth projections provide a strong foundation for the Indian economy to navigate global uncertainties and sustain long-term growth, it added.

The report said that continued vigilance would be essential to preserve macroeconomic stability amid persistent geopolitical tensions and supply-side uncertainties.

The report emphasised that India's external sector continued to demonstrate resilience in September 2026 amid heightened global uncertainty, with total exports of merchandise and services growing by 11 per cent (YoY).

Merchandise exports, which grew by 23.1 per cent, were the principal driver of this growth, led by electronics and engineering goods, it said, adding, supported by a steady services surplus, the overall trade deficit narrowed during the period.

On a cumulative basis, however, the current account deficit widened during April-August FY27, it said.

It noted that geopolitical tensions, volatile energy prices and tightening global financial conditions remain key challenges, with fluctuations in crude oil prices posing risks to the external sector.

However, strong industrial activity, resilient services growth and robust domestic credit expansion, along with structural and tax reforms, are expected to support domestic demand and private investment through the remainder of the current fiscal year.

The financial sector has demonstrated notable resilience during the period, remaining relatively insulated from rising global sovereign bond yields and volatile global equity markets, the report said.

Transmission through the money market remained orderly, with market rates staying close to the policy repo rate and surplus liquidity effectively calibrated through fully subscribed OMO sales, it said.

Overall bank credit growth continued its strong momentum, expanding 21.6 per cent year-on-year, it added. (PTI)