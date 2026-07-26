Suspicious death of Akhnoor youth in Punjab

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 25: A youth hailing from Akhnoor died under mysterious circumstances in Kharar area near Chandigarh in Punjab.

Reports said that the suspicious death of Shine Sharma, a youth from Akhnoor, in Kharar (Chandigarh), has shocked the entire Akhnoor town. Rejecting the claim that it was a road accident, the deceased's father, Rajendra Sharma, has alleged that his son was murdered as part of a calculated conspiracy. He has demanded that the Punjab Government and Punjab Police conduct an impartial investigation, promptly arrest the culprits, and ensure justice to the family.

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Sharma stated that his son, Shine had gone to Kharar, Chandigarh, with four friends on July 12. According to him, while the police are treating the incident as a road accident, the condition of the scene and the vehicle raises several questions. He claims that the vehicle involved in the alleged accident did not sustain severe damage, casting doubt on the accident theory.

He further alleged that a youth from Akhnoor, who had accompanied Shine to Chandigarh, had sent him a message threatening murder via chat prior to the trip. The father asserts that an impartial investigation into this chat and other digital evidence could reveal the truth behind the entire matter.

The deceased was the family's only son and the sole brother to two sisters. The family is in deep shock following his death.