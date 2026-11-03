Suspension Extended For Banihal Gynaecologist Accused Of Misconduct

JAMMU, Nov 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has extended the suspension of Dr Girdhari Lal Manhas, a consultant gynaecologist at SDH Banihal, following a recommendation by the Suspension Review Committee.

Initially suspended on September 30, 2025, due to allegations of inappropriate and sexual misconduct during an OPD consultation that sparked local law and order concerns, Dr Manhas will remain suspended while criminal proceedings and an in-depth inquiry against him continue.

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