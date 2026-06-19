Suspended Policeman Held With Heroin-Like Substance In Srinagar

SRINAGAR, Jun 19,: A suspended Jammu and Kashmir Police constable was apprehended during an overnight naka checking operation in Srinagar and found in possession of a heroin-like substance, officials said on Friday.

The accused has been identified as Asif Rehman Reshi, son of Abdul Rehman Reshi, a resident of Bonpora, Batamaloo. Officials said he was serving as a constable in Jammu and Kashmir Police and has remained under suspension since 2025.

During a naka checking operation conducted by a police party from Police Station Shergari at Alochi Bagh Bund, the suspect was intercepted and subjected to personal search.

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Police said approximately seven grams of heroin-like substance was recovered from his possession during the search.The recovery led to his immediate apprehension and seizure of the contraband.

In this connection, FIR No. 32/2026 under Sections 8/21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered at Police Station Shergari.

Police have initiated further investigation to ascertain the source of the contraband and examine any possible nexus linked to the case. (KNT)