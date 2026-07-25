JAMMU, Jul 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has enhanced the subsistence allowance of suspended Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Sunil Singh Jasrotia, the then SDPO Gandhi Nagar, from 50 per cent to 75 per cent.

According to a Government Order issued by the Home Department, the enhancement has been approved under the provisions of Article 108-A(i) of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Service Regulations, 1956.

Jasrotia, who has been under suspension since November 13, 2025, will receive the enhanced allowance after adjusting the 50 per cent subsistence allowance already paid to him from the date of his suspension.