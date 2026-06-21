Suspended A.S. College Principal Reinstated, Posted As Principal Islamia College

Srinagar, Jun 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has revoked the suspension of Aijaz Ahmad Hakak, Principal of A.S. College Srinagar, following acceptance of the inquiry report submitted by the designated Inquiry Officer, and has posted him as Principal of Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar.

According to Government Order No. 182-JK(HE) of 2026 dated June 20, issued by the Higher Education Department, a copy of which lies with news agency JKNS, Mr. Hakak was earlier placed under suspension and attached with the department vide Government Order No. 130-JK(HE) of 2026 dated May 7, 2026.

The order states that Dr. Subash Chander, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department, was appointed as Inquiry Officer to investigate the matter. The inquiry report along with recommendations was submitted to the government on May 22, 2026.

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After examining the report, the competent authority accepted the recommendations and approved the reinstatement of Mr. Hakak with immediate effect.

The government has also ordered his posting as Principal, Islamia College of Science and Commerce, Srinagar, replacing Dr. Tehmina Yousuf. (JKNS)