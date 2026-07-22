Srinagar, Jul 22: Suspected terrorists opened fire at a police party in Anantnag town of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, leaving a policeman injured, officials said here.

The firing took place around 12.30 pm on Wednesday at Lal Chowk in Anantnag, the officials said.

They said one head constable posted on duty was injured in the attack and

rushed to the Government Medical College hospital at Anantnag.

Security forces have cordoned off the area and launched an operation to track down the assailants.