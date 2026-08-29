Suspected Pak Drones Sighted Along LoC In Rajouri, Search Operation Launched

RAJOURI/JAMMU, Aug 28: Security forces launched a search operation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district following the sighting of suspected Pakistani drones along the border area, official sources said on Friday.

Some suspected Pakistani were flying along the LoC in the Rumlidhara area of the Nowshera sector around midnight on Thursday, the sources said.

Firing from alert troops forced drones to retreat from border, they said.

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Following unconfirmed reports of suspected movement of an infiltrator along the LoC in the Nowshera sector, security forces launched a search operation in the area on Friday, the sources said.

The operation was aimed at sanitising the forward areas and ruling out any infiltration attempt, they said, adding that security forces and other agencies were maintaining heightened vigil along the LoC.

Earlier this year, suspected drone activity was reported in forward areas of Rajouri and Samba districts, prompting security forces to launch search operations.