Srinagar, Nov 22: Heroin-like substance, valued at around Rs six crore, was recovered near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Sunday.

In a major action against drug-related activities, police in Kupwara recovered approximately 827 grams of the heroin-like substance, they said.

The recovery was made during a Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) in the Amrohie area of Karnah, in the north Kashmir district, on Saturday.

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During the operation, a search of the residential premises occupied by Zameer Ahmad Tunch, a resident of Amrohie, Karnah, led to the recovery of a black polythene bag containing the suspected narcotic substance, the officials said.

They said police have registered an FIR under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, and investigation has been initiated.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the source of the recovered substance and establish its forward and backward linkages, the officials added. (Agencies)