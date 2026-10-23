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Home / Latest News / Suspected IEDs Recovered During Search Operation In J&K's Poonch

Suspected IEDs Recovered During Search Operation In J&K's Poonch

MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 23: Security forces on Friday recovered suspected improvised explosive devices and other explosive material from a hideout in Mankote sector of Poonch district, officials said. The recoveries were made during a search operation launched by the Army's Rashtriya...

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Daily Excelsior
12:19 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 23: Security forces on Friday recovered suspected improvised explosive devices and other explosive material from a hideout in Mankote sector of Poonch district, officials said.

The recoveries were made during a search operation launched by the Army's Rashtriya Rifles in Kasbalari and adjoining areas following an input from the Territorial Army, they said. (Agencies)

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