Suspected IEDs Recovered During Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 23: Security forces on Friday recovered suspected improvised explosive devices and other explosive material from a hideout in Mankote sector of Poonch district, officials said. The recoveries were made during a search operation launched by the Army's Rashtriya...
MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 23: Security forces on Friday recovered suspected improvised explosive devices and other explosive material from a hideout in Mankote sector of Poonch district, officials said.
The recoveries were made during a search operation launched by the Army's Rashtriya Rifles in Kasbalari and adjoining areas following an input from the Territorial Army, they said. (Agencies)
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