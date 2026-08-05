Jammu, Aug 5: A suspected habitual drug peddler was detained under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act and lodged in the district jail in Bhaderwah on Wednesday, police said.

Parvinder Paul Singh, against whom a warrant was issued, was apprehended by a police team from Kathua police station on Tuesday following orders issued by the Jammu divisional commissioner, Jammu, they said.

According to police, Singh is a repeat offender allegedly involved in the possession and transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances and has three cases registered against him under the NDPS Act at Kathua police station.

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Cases include all registered under relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, they said. A dossier was prepared against the accused and forwarded to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, recommending his preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act, 1988, to curb his alleged involvement in drug trafficking, they said.

Following the issuance of the detention warrant, the accused was taken into custody and lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah, they added.

The police said the action was part of their anti-drug campaign aimed at dismantling drug trafficking networks and preventing the spread of narcotics in Kathua district. They claimed that residents have welcomed the initiative. (Agencies)