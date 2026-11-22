Srinagar, Nov 22: Property of an alleged drug peddler was attached in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district on Sunday, police said.

In a major crackdown against drug trafficking and its proceeds, Anantnag Police attached immovable property worth approximately Rs 4.17 crore belonging to drug peddler Ishfaq Ahmad Mir, a police spokesman said.

The attachment has been carried out in connection with the accused's alleged involvement in multiple NDPS cases, the spokesman said.

Advertisement

He said the attached property comprises a residential house, eight shops, five rooms, one fire-service shed, one toilet and two washrooms, with an estimated market value of approximately Rs 4.17 crore.

The action has been taken as part of Anantnag Police's sustained efforts to dismantle the financial networks of drug traffickers and to ensure that proceeds generated through illicit drug activities are identified and dealt with in accordance with law, the spokesman added. (Agencies)