Suspected drug peddler held with 385 grams of heroin in Jammu

JAMMU: (Oct 17) A suspected drug peddler was arrested along with 385 grams of heroin in an intelligence-led operation here, a spokesperson of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Jammu Zonal Unit, said on Saturday.

The accused was arrested from the Digiana area, with preliminary investigations pointing to possible links between Jammu-based drug traffickers and suppliers in Punjab. The suspected contraband was allegedly meant for distribution in Jammu district, the spokesperson said.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding suspected heroin trafficking, NCB Jammu conducted surveillance in Digiana and intercepted a person stated to be a resident of Miran Sahib, Jammu, while he was allegedly attempting to deliver the contraband, he said.