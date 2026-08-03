SRINAGAR, Aug 3: Security forces foiled a suspected terror conspiracy in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir by arresting a suspect and recovering a hand grenade from his possession, police said on Monday.

The operation was carried out jointly by Pulwama Police, Army's 44 Rashtriya Rifles and 183 Battalion CRPF during naka checking on the Drabgam-Pachar road.

Police said the joint naka party noticed a suspicious person approaching Pachar from Drabgam. On noticing the security personnel, the man allegedly attempted to flee but was chased and apprehended near Fruit Mandi on Pachar Road.

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The accused was identified as Tousef Ahmad Dar, a resident of Drabgam Payeen, police said.

A hand grenade, three anti-national posters and a mobile phone were recovered from his possession, police added.

In connection with the incident, an FIR was registered at Police Station Rajpora under Sections 7/25 of the Arms Act and Sections 13, 18, 23 and 39 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Police said an investigation has been initiated to ascertain the source of the recovered material and establish any further linkages. (Agencies)