JODHPUR, Oct 8: The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday marked its 94th Air Force Day in Jodhpur with a spectacular display of aerial prowess, as the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team and Sarang Helicopter Display Team turned the sky into an arena of precision, speed and coordination.

The event coincided with the ongoing multilateral air exercise, 'Tarang Shakti', currently underway at the base. Personnel from the participating air forces of the US, France, Australia, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and Germany witnessed the display.

The event, which drew large crowds including defence personnel, civil officials, students, and foreign dignitaries, was highlighted by a 25-minute performance in two phases by the Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team.

Advertisement

In the first phase, flying nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft in tight formations, the team painted the sky with saffron, white, and green smoke trails, executing intricate formations such as the 'Diamond', 'Tejas', 'DNA', and a heart shape.

The second phase raised the excitement further as the aircraft split into smaller groups and performed daring manoeuvres at lower altitudes.

Vertical climbs, inverted crossovers and barrel rolls kept spectators watching the sky throughout the display.

Complementing the fixed-wing display, the Sarang Helicopter Display Team flew five indigenous Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) 'Dhruv' in synchronised crossover formations. In a striking visual, the helicopters flew over the iconic Mehrangarh Fort, blending the city's historic landscape with modern aviation technology.

The air display also featured low-level tactical flying by India's premier fighter aircraft, including the Sukhoi-30 MKI and the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, alongside the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand.

Local students and NCC cadets were also given static displays of Tejas, Sukhoi, Rafale, and foreign fighter aircraft.

Speaking on the sidelines of the event, Group Captain Abhijeet Kumar, Commanding Officer and Team Leader of the Sarang team, highlighted the unit's role as a global ambassador.

Through performances in India and around the world, we showcase the professionalism and India's progress in the aviation sector, Kumar said.

Formed in 2003 during the initial induction of the ALH Dhruv into the IAF, Sarang evolved from an operational evaluation flight into a world-class display unit showcasing indigenous aerospace capabilities, the officer said. *(PTI)