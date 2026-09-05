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Home / Sports / Surya Bhaskar selected for World Skate Games ASU26

Surya Bhaskar selected for World Skate Games ASU26

Excelsior Sports Correspondent JAMMU, Sept 4: Jammu’s Surya Bhaskar Sharma has been selected in the Inline Hockey – Senior Men category for the prestigious World Skate Games ASU26, scheduled to be held in Paraguay. In a handout issued here today,...

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Daily Excelsior
04:23 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
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Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 4: Jammu’s Surya Bhaskar Sharma has been selected in the Inline Hockey – Senior Men category for the prestigious World Skate Games ASU26, scheduled to be held in Paraguay.

In a handout issued here today, the J&K Roller Sports Association (JKRSA) expressed immense pride in Sharma’s selection and congratulated him on the achievement. The Association said his selection is a proud moment for Jammu and Kashmir and a significant milestone for roller sports in the Union Territory.

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The JKRSA said Sharma’s achievement reflects his dedication, hard work, discipline and commitment to excellence, while placing the talent of J&K on the international sporting stage.

The JKRSA extended heartfelt congratulations to Surya Bhaskar Sharma, his family, coaches and supporters, and wished him the very best for the World Skate Games ASU26.

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