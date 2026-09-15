Surjeet shines in Dwarka 10K run

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 14: At 64, international master athlete Surjeet Choudhary continues to shine, adding another milestone to his illustrious sporting career by successfully completing the 10K timed run at the 14th Dwarka Half Marathon & Charity Run, held in Dwarka, New Delhi.

Representing Jammu and Kashmir, Choudhary completed the run in an impressive time of 1:12:13, maintaining a steady pace of 7:13 minutes per kilometre. It was his maiden attempt at the event. Speaking after the race, Choudhary expressed satisfaction with his performance and said he hoped to participate with greater energy in upcoming events.

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A few months ago, Choudhary delivered another outstanding performance at the Khelo Masters Games in Chandigarh, clinching gold medals in the 100 metres and long jump, besides a bronze in the triple jump.

A celebrated name in master's athletics, Choudhary has won several medals at national and international events.