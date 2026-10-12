Suri condemns Govt for power cuts on first Navratra

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: Senior BJP leader, Raman Suri strongly condemned the NC led J&K Government for its failure to ensure regular and uninterrupted electricity supply to several dozen residential colonies in Jammu on the first day of Navratra.

In a handout, Suri said that depriving people of electricity on the very first day of this sacred festival, when families observe fasts, perform prayers and religious rituals, shows lack of administrative accountability.

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He said that it was unfortunate that the Chief Minister and the departments concerned appear to have failed to anticipate the basic needs of the public for an occasion whose dates were already known.