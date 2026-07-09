Surge In Number Of Amarnath Yatra Pilgrims Bodes Well For J&K Tourism: LG Sinha

SRINAGAR, Jul 9: Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha on Thursday said this year's Amarnath Yatra has witnessed a greater number of devotees so far compared to last year, claiming that the surge is a positive sign for tourism in the Union territory.

The LG also directed officials to take strict legal action against those found involved in fraudulent registration practices.

Sinha visited the Yatra Transit Camp and Yatri Niwas at Pantha Chowk in Srinagar and reviewed the arrangements made for the pilgrims in the ongoing annual Amarnath Yatra.

He interacted with officials and pilgrims, and inquired about the facilities. He directed officials to ensure that every devotee of Lord Shiva receives round-the-clock care.

"The figures from the past week reveal that this year's Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra has witnessed a greater number of devotees compared to last year. This surge is not only a blessing for our spiritual heritage but also a positive sign for tourism in Jammu and Kashmir, giving fresh momentum to the local economy," the LG said.

Sinha said he wants the rich handicraft and handloom products of Jammu and Kashmir to travel across the country, to be found in every devotee's home.

"This will honour our artisans and also strengthen the spirit of 'One District One Product' campaign, weaving together faith, culture and prosperity," he said.

The LG took stock of the arrangements, including accommodation, sanitation, security, healthcare, drinking water, power supply, firefighting measures and other essential services made by different departments, aimed at ensuring the comfort and safety of the yatris.

"From registration to accommodation and food, no pilgrim should face any inconvenience. It must be our collective responsibility to make their stay in Jammu and Kashmir divine and comfortable," he told the officials.

Sinha lauded the coordinated efforts of the district administration, all line departments, the shrine board, police, security forces and other stakeholders.

He emphasised the need to maintain close coordination and vigilance in ensuring effective crowd management, a hassle-free registration process and the dissemination of timely updates to pilgrims throughout the pilgrimage.