Surendra Singh murder case: prime accused arrested

AMETHI: Amethi police has arrested the prime accused in the Surendra Singh murder case here on Friday.

Police said that Wasim was arrested in the district here early morning.

With this, all the five named accused in the murder have been arrested by police.

Singh, a former pradhan of Barauli village, was murdered after the poll result. The deceased were close to Union minister Smriti Irani.

