Supreme Court judges to be vaccinated from tomorrow, can choose between 2 vaccines

DELHI Judges of the Supreme Court will get COVID-19 vaccine shots from tomorrow. They can choose which vaccine they want – Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin or Serum Institute of India’s Covishield.

Those eligible for the vaccine in the drive starting tomorrow also includes the families of the judges and retired judges.

The Supreme Court registry has arranged a vaccination facility at the court complex.

The judges and their families have an option of getting the jabs at the Supreme Court complex or any hospital listed by the government.

The cost of vaccination will be as per the centre’s guidelines. Private hospitals can charge up to ₹ 250 per shot.