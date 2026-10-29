Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Nine Advocates As J&K, Ladakh High Court Judges

JAMMU, Oct 29: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended nine advocates for appointment as judges of the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

The decision was taken at a Collegium meeting held on October 29, 2026.

Those recommended for appointment are Vishal Sharma, Vikram Kumar Sharma, Namgyal Wangchuk, Pawan Kumar Kundal, Tahir Majid Shamsi, Tabasum Zafar, Amit Gupta, Pranav Kohli and Anupam Raina.