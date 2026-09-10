Supreme Court Collegium Recommends Appointment Of Judicial Officer As Judge Of J&K And Ladakh High Court

NEW DELHI, Sep 10: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended for appointment of Yash Paul Bourney, Judicial Officer, as a Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The decision was taken at the Collegium meeting according to a statement issued by the Supreme Court Collegium.

The resolution states,

"The Supreme Court Collegium in its meeting held on 10th September, 2026 has approved the proposal for appointment of Shri Yash Paul Bourney, Judicial Officer, as a Judge of the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh."

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Bourney, a senior member of the J&K Higher Judicial Service, is presently serving as a Member of the J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, on deputation. The High Court's official records show that he belongs to the District and Sessions Judge cadre in the Super Time Scale.

His name had earlier figured among the judicial and Bar candidates recommended for elevation to the J&K and Ladakh High Court. The High Court Collegium had recommended Bourney from the judicial officers' quota, along with ten advocates from the Bar.

Bourney entered the J&K judicial service in December 1997 and was inducted into the District Judge cadre in 2011. He has held several important assignments in the subordinate judiciary and judicial administration. He served as Principal District and Sessions Judge, Jammu, before being transferred in November 2025 as Member, J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, on deputation.

He has also been associated with the J&K Judicial Academy. In 2022, he chaired a technical session at a Judicial Academy programme dealing with judgment-writing and application of law.

Bourney was the sole judicial officer among the 11 names recommended by the J&K and Ladakh High Court Collegium in its exercise earlier this year. The remaining recommendations comprised members of the Bar.

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