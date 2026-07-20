New Delhi, Jul 20: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the union Government to constitute a committee within two weeks to formulate uniform guidelines on post-retirement facilities for former Chief Justices and judges of High Courts, noting that the availability of essential amenities currently varies significantly across States.

A Bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana issued the direction while hearing a writ petition concerning the security and other post-retirement facilities extended to retired High Court judges.

The apex court observed that the matter before it relates to the post-retirement benefits and facilities available to former Chief Justices and judges of High Courts. During the hearing, Chief Justice Surya Kant questioned whether the financial assistance provided by some States for security arrangements was adequate.

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"In Rs. 45,000-50,000, is it possible to get a driver and security officer?" the Chief Justice asked.

Pointing to the disparity in benefits across the country, the CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that there was a clear lack of uniformity among States in extending post-retirement facilities to retired High Court judges.

The Supreme Court suggested that the union Government constitute a committee to frame uniform norms for post-retirement facilities for former High Court Chief Justices and judges, warning that it would otherwise have to set up one itself. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta assured the Court that the Centre had no objection and would address the issue.

Noting that benefits such as domestic help, drivers, telephone, medical reimbursement and government accommodation vary across States, the Bench said there was no justification for such disparities and directed the Centre to constitute the committee within two weeks. It also asked the panel to submit its recommendations to the union Government and the Supreme Court within three months. (Agencies)