Suppression of material facts amounts to abuse of court process: HC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 17: Holding that a litigant invoking the extraordinary and equitable jurisdiction of the court under Article 226 of the Constitution is under an obligation to disclose all material facts having a direct bearing upon adjudication of the matter, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has dismissed a writ petition after finding that the petitioner had suppressed the pendency of a recovery suit concerning substantially the same subject matter and relief.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal dismissed the petition filed by Nazir Ahmad Mir, proprietor of M/s Mir Electricals, Srinagar, seeking payment of an admitted outstanding amount along with 12 per cent interest from the date it became due, while imposing costs of Rs 10,000.

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The court made it clear that it was not expressing any opinion on the merits of the claim pending before the Commercial Court.

The respondents had brought to the court’s notice that prior to filing the writ petition, the petitioner had already instituted a recovery suit before the Additional District Judge, Bank Cases, designated as Commercial Court, Srinagar, in respect of the same subject matter.

The respondents produced a copy of the recovery suit and written statement before the High Court. From the prayer clause, the court noted that the petitioner had sought, inter alia, a decree for recovery of Rs.24,06,722 along with interest, besides attachment of the salary accounts of the defendants for realization of the contract amount and interest.

The High Court observed that the relief sought in the recovery suit substantially corresponded to the relief claimed in the writ petition. However, the factum of pendency of the recovery proceedings was not disclosed in the writ petition.

“This disclosure was necessary,” the court observed, particularly because the petitioner was invoking the extraordinary and equitable jurisdiction of the High Court under Article 226.

The court held that the suppression could not be treated as a mere omission or an insignificant lapse, as the petitioner had already chosen to avail the remedy before the competent Commercial Court and, despite pendency of those proceedings, invoked writ jurisdiction for substantially the same relief.

Relying upon the Supreme Court judgment, the court reiterated that the doctrine of clean hands and non-suppression of material facts* applies with full force to every proceeding before a judicial forum.

The Supreme Court has held that a party invoking extraordinary jurisdiction under Article 226 must come with clean hands and disclose all correct and material facts, and that suppression of material and relevant facts must be seriously viewed as an abuse of the process of law.

Justice Nargal observed that permitting parallel proceedings concerning the same claim would result in multiplicity of proceedings and permit adjudication of the same claim before two different forums.

“A litigant invoking the extraordinary jurisdiction of this court must come with clean hands, a clear mind and complete candour,” the court held, adding that the duty of disclosure extends not only to facts supporting a party’s case but equally to those adverse to its claim.

The court concluded that withholding such material information amounted to abuse of the process of the court and declined the discretionary relief sought by the petitioner.

Accordingly, the writ petition was dismissed with costs of Rs 10,000, to be deposited with the Registry within two weeks. The matter has been directed to be listed on October 5, 2026, only for compliance in case the costs are not deposited.