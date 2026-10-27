Sunteck Realty Q2 profit rises 17 pc to  Rs 57 cr; income grows 27 pc to Rs 334 cr

NEW DELHI, Oct 27: Sunteck Realty Ltd has reported a 17 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 57.11 crore in the quarter ended September on higher income.

Its net profit stood at Rs 48.96 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose 27 per cent to Rs 333.82 crore during the July-September quarter of 2026-27 fiscal from Rs 262.16 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to a regulatory filing on Monday.

In the first half of this fiscal, the company's net profit rose to Rs 99.07 crore from Rs 82.39 crore in the year-ago period.

During April-September period of 2026-27, the company's total income grew to Rs 535.85 crore from Rs 463.69 crore in the year-ago period.

On the operational front, Sunteck Realty reported that its pre-sales grew 17 per cent to Rs 824 crore in September quarter and 19 per cent in the first six months to Rs 1,611 crore.

Mumbai-based Sunteck Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country. It has a portfolio of over 50 million sq ft area across 32 projects. (PTI)