Excelsior Correspondent

BENGALURU, Nov 16: Leader of Opposition in J&K Assembly, Sunil Sharma today said that under Prime Minister, Narendra Modi's leadership, Yoga-the India's ancient tradition has emerged as a worldwide movement, with International Yoga Day celebrated across continents.

Sunil Sharma, was addressing the Golden Jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru today , marking 50 years of its contribution to yoga, research, wellness and holistic healthcare. He was the chief guest on the occasion. The occasion also commemorated the birth centenary of Manneeya H.V. SheshadriJi, whose guidance helped shape the institution during its formative years.

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Padma ShriDr. H.R. Nagendra, president of S-VYASA Society, presided over the function. Sharma was received by Chancellor Dr. H.R. Dayananda Swamy, Vice-Chancellor Dr.Manjunath Sharma N.K. and Registrar Prof. Sony Kumari.

Paying tributes to H.V. SheshadriJi, Sharma recalled his life of simplicity, dedication and selfless service, saying that his ideals continue to inspire generations of Karyakartas across the country. He also praised Dr.NagendraJi for leaving his scientific career at NASA to return to India and dedicate his life to Yoga. He observed that a modest Yoga centre established five decades ago had evolved into a globally recognised institution, with S-VYASA making outstanding contributions to Yoga, Ayurveda, research and holistic healthcare.

He stressed that achieving Viksit Bharat 2047 requires a healthy, disciplined and value-driven younger generation, in shaping which institutions like Prashanti Kutiram have an important role.

Referring to Jammu and Kashmir's spiritual heritage, Sharma highlighted its contribution to Kashmir Shaivism through great masters like Vasugupta and Abhinavagupta, and recalled the Vijnana Bhairava Tantra, which describes 112 meditation techniques. He also acknowledged Vivekananda Kendra's contribution, particularly through Nagdandi Ashram at Achabal in Anantnag, envisioned by Eknath Ranade Ji as a living cultural bridge between Kashmir and Kanyakumari.

Making a special appeal for S-VYASA's expansion in Jammu and Kashmir, Sharma stressed the need to address the growing drug menace among youth through Yoga-based de-addiction, meditation and stress-management programmes in schools and colleges. He proposed wellness centres at Patnitop, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah, community Yoga initiatives in remote, hilly and border areas, an S-VYASA centre in Jammu on the lines of its recently established centre in Kerala, and a dedicated research chair to explore Kashmir's rich Shaiva yoga traditions.

Sharma invited Dr.NagendraJi and the S-VYASA team to visit Jammu and Kashmir and explore institutional collaboration.