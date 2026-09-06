Sunil Sharma meets victim’s family in Chatroo, assures justice

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 5: Leader of Opposition (LoP), Sunil Sharma today visited Gurninal in Chatroo and met the bereaved parents of the victim, expressing heartfelt solidarity with the grieving family during this difficult time.

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Sunil Sharma conveyed his deepest condolences to the family and shared their pain and anguish over the tragic loss. He assured the bereaved parents that they were not alone in their pursuit of justice and that the entire Kishtwar community and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stood firmly with them.

The LoP, accompanied by a team of party leaders and workers, assured the family of the party's full support. He said that, in accordance with the family's demand, the case had been handed over to the Crime Branch for investigation. He further stated that he was in constant touch with the Lieutenant Governor regarding the matter and would continue to closely follow the case to ensure that the concerns of the family were duly addressed.

He urged the concerned authorities to ensure a fair, impartial and transparent investigation, while giving due consideration to the family's legitimate demand for justice.

Sunil Sharma assured the family that he would raise their concerns at the appropriate forums and continue to pursue the matter through every lawful and appropriate channel. He emphasised that justice for the victim and dignity for the grieving family must remain the foremost priority.

He prayed for eternal peace for the departed soul and for courage and strength for the bereaved parents and family members to bear this irreparable loss.

"The family's pain is our collective concern. We stand firmly with them and will pursue the matter through every appropriate and lawful forum. We will ensure that justice is delivered to the victim and the bereaved family," Sunil Sharma said.