Sunil Sharma Meets Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Discusses Key Issues of Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi, September 26, 2026: Leader of Opposition in the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly, Sunil Sharma, today called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi and held detailed discussions on a range of important issues concerning Jammu & Kashmir.

During the meeting, Sharma apprised the Union Home Minister of matters related to the prevailing security situation, law and order, development initiatives, public concerns, and matters related to the ongoing session of the Jammu & Kashmir Legislative Assembly. He also raised the issue of enhancement of salaries of Special Police Officers (SPOs), which is at the final stage, and requested that the matter be expedited for its early conclusion.

He also highlighted key concerns being raised by the people of Jammu & Kashmir and discussed matters requiring continued attention, coordination, and support from the Union Government.

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The interaction provided to deliberate on strengthening security, accelerating development initiatives, addressing issues related to public welfare, and ensuring timely resolution of matters concerning the people of the Union Territory.

During the discussion, Amit Shah reiterated the Union Government’s commitment to peace, development, and prosperity in Jammu & Kashmir and assured continued support and cooperation in addressing matters concerning the people of the Union Territory.

Sunil Sharma expressed his gratitude to the Union Home Minister for his guidance and continued support on issues concerning the security, development, and welfare of the people of Jammu & Kashmir.